The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $808,203,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.87. 70,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,659. The stock has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

