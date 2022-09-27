The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Position Decreased by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. American Trust raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 53,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,377. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GT. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.