The Graph (GRT) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $36.12 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for $0.0958 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010935 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00157573 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,469,352,759 coins and its circulating supply is 8,669,053,319 coins. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

