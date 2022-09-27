The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Mexico Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MXF traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $13.16. 25,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,675. The Mexico Fund has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Mexico Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXF. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 175,125 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 44,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

