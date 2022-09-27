The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB owned about 0.06% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,477,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SMG stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,924. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.51. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.