The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Up 372.7% in September

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 372.7% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WEGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,275 ($27.49) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,520 ($18.37) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,042.50.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

The Weir Group stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,819. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading

