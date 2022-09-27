Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Trading 6% Higher

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) shares traded up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.32 and last traded at $21.26. 7,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 494,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $163.45 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 560,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,669,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,646,487.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

