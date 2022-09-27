Timbercreek Financial Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.61. 123,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,951. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.66. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of C$7.56 and a twelve month high of C$9.93. The stock has a market cap of C$639.28 million and a P/E ratio of 15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.47, a quick ratio of 122.75 and a current ratio of 125.09.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.23 price objective (down from C$10.46) on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

