Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

Timbercreek Financial stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 123,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,951. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$639.28 million and a PE ratio of 15.53. Timbercreek Financial has a 52-week low of C$7.56 and a 52-week high of C$9.93. The company has a current ratio of 125.09, a quick ratio of 122.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.47.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Timbercreek Financial

TF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.23 price objective (down from C$10.46) on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

