Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI) Declares None Dividend of $0.01

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE:TI traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 83,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,999. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.61. Titan Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$0.79. The company has a market cap of C$77.83 million and a P/E ratio of 18.67.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$25.69 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Titan Mining from C$14.28 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

