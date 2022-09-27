TitanSwap Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges (TITAN)

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00005241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $6.79 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011029 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068214 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10428277 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap launched on August 15th, 2020. TitanSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org/#.

TitanSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

