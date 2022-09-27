TOKPIE Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $16.27 million and $20,655.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011113 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070634 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE’s launch date was May 9th, 2018. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKPIE (TKP) token is an ERC20 utility token issued on the Ethereum blockchain by the unique cryptocurrency exchange Tokpie. By holding this cryptocurrency, you can get up to 500% discount on fees, regular airdrops from newly listed projects, up to 70% referral bonus, access to the bounty stakes depositing and trading, P2P loans with TKP pledged as collateral under 90% LTV and income from TKP lending (staking).Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

