Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Up 6,000.0% in September

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 6,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Trading Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS TMRAY traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $16.69. 1,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.67. Tomra Systems ASA has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $36.04.

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $325.11 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on Tomra Systems ASA in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tomra Systems ASA from 225.00 to 234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

