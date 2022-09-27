Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Update

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 702.6% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRYIY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. 170,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,002. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. Toray Industries has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRYIY shares. Macquarie raised shares of Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

