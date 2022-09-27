TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL) Short Interest Up 1,002.1% in September

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, an increase of 1,002.1% from the August 31st total of 14,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

TRTL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 72,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,934. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $49,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $483,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

