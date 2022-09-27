Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Up 138.1% in September

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,300 shares, a growth of 138.1% from the August 31st total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.1 days.

Tosoh Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSCF remained flat at $11.44 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95. Tosoh has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

Get Tosoh alerts:

Tosoh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.