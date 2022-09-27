TotemFi (TOTM) Market Capitalization Tops $153,846.23

TotemFi (TOTM) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, TotemFi has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TotemFi has a total market cap of $153,846.23 and approximately $15,592.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TotemFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005239 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,099.03 or 1.00011078 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00059736 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064691 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.

TotemFi Profile

TotemFi (TOTM) is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TotemFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TotemFi provides a decentralised application (dApp) that combines staking returns and high yield BTC rewards for individual and collective participation in prediction markets. The simple and low-risk prediction model aims to improve accessibility by not penalising user’s principal stake for inaccurate predictions. “

