TowneBank (TOWN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on October 14th

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

TowneBank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. TowneBank has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $166.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

