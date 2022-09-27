TransUnion (TRU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/27/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – TransUnion was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/8/2022 – TransUnion was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/31/2022 – TransUnion was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/23/2022 – TransUnion was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

TransUnion Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:TRU traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $59.62. The stock had a trading volume of 27,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.26. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $120.91.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

