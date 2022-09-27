TransUnion (TRU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/27/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/22/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2022 – TransUnion was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/8/2022 – TransUnion was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/31/2022 – TransUnion was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/23/2022 – TransUnion was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
TransUnion Trading Down 3.9 %
NYSE:TRU traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $59.62. The stock had a trading volume of 27,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.26. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $120.91.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransUnion Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at TransUnion
In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
