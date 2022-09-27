Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.89

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 92978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. B. Riley cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

