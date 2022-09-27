Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,259 shares during the quarter. Blackbaud accounts for 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $18,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Blackbaud by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 13,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 450,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.17. 2,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -154.44, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.83. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $264.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

