Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Patrick Industries worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 122,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1,065.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 92,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 84,277 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Patrick Industries Price Performance

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Shares of PATK traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,933. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.95. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $88.79.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 45.44%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

