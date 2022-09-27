Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.6% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $217,098.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $2,810,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,808,823 shares in the company, valued at $535,253,896.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $217,098.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,441.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,699. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JJSF traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,246. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $117.45 and a 1 year high of $165.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.82 and a 200-day moving average of $141.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

