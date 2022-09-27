Tricon Residential Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Tricon Residential Trading Down 3.0 %

Tricon Residential stock opened at C$12.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.72. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.15. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$12.15 and a 52-week high of C$21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCN. Citigroup upgraded Tricon Residential to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential to C$12.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.32.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

