Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Announces $0.60 Dividend

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, October 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Shares of Trinity Capital stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.38. 331,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,465. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $420.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $20.26.
Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trinity Capital by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Trinity Capital by 19.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRIN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Trinity Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Friday, September 16th.
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.
