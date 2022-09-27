Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Announces $0.60 Dividend

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, October 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.38. 331,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,465. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $420.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $20.26.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 6,060 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $95,505.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,895.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Steve Louis Brown acquired 24,835 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $391,151.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 439,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,849.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 6,060 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $95,505.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,895.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,152 shares of company stock worth $536,587. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trinity Capital by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Trinity Capital by 19.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRIN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Trinity Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

