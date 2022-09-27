Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Performance
Trio-Tech International stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.70.
About Trio-Tech International
