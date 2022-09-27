TRONbetDice Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $9.23 Million (DICE)

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. One TRONbetDice coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. TRONbetDice has a total market capitalization of $9.23 million and approximately $10,093.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRONbetDice has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005343 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,742.99 or 1.00109406 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00059601 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005750 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00064528 BTC.

About TRONbetDice

DICE is a coin. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRONbetDice’s official website is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice.

Buying and Selling TRONbetDice

According to CryptoCompare, “Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONbetDice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONbetDice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRONbetDice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

