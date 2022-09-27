TrueDeck (TDP) Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week

TrueDeck (TDP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. TrueDeck has a market cap of $25,911.09 and $12,000.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00011054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00153395 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014334 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueDeck Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience.TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

