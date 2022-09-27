TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives $28.19 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $39,340,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 31.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,015,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,322 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 51.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,574,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 75.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,666,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the first quarter worth $11,561,000. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Trading Up 2.7 %

TSP stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.47. TuSimple has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 5,193.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

