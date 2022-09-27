U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Lowered by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 0.9% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

