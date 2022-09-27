UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Up 223.2% in September

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, an increase of 223.2% from the August 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
UBE Stock Performance
UBE stock remained flat at $14.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80. UBE has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $15.37.
