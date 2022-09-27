UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Up 223.2% in September

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, an increase of 223.2% from the August 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

UBE Stock Performance

UBE stock remained flat at $14.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80. UBE has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

About UBE

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

