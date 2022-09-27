UDR (NYSE:UDR) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $48.00. The company traded as low as $40.44 and last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 95030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in UDR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in UDR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UDR by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in UDR by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

