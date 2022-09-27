UMI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16,437.00 (UMI)

UMI (UMI) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. One UMI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UMI has traded 38% lower against the US dollar. UMI has a market cap of $2,629.70 and $16,437.00 worth of UMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UMI alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010947 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About UMI

UMI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. UMI’s total supply is 1,175,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,061 coins. UMI’s official Twitter account is @umi_top_eng and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMI — a decentralized cryptocurrency that allows users to make instant, free and completely secure transfers. This is a full-fledged blockchain platform developed from scratch, able to create and execute smart contracts, based on the master nodes and the unique Proof-of-Authority model. UMI is the cryptocurrency that uses staking technology on a smart contract, allowing network members to unite in structures and increase the number of coins up to 40% per month by simply keeping them in their personal wallet. The UMI network can process about 1,000-4,369 transactions per second. Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.