Unibright Market Capitalization Hits $19.69 Million (UBT)

Unibright (UBT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Unibright has a total market cap of $19.69 million and approximately $202,315.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unibright Profile

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io.

Buying and Selling Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems.UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform.”

