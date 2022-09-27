UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the August 31st total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 732,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UniCredit Price Performance

UniCredit stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. 389,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,887. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNCRY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UniCredit from €15.40 ($15.71) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UniCredit from €12.20 ($12.45) to €13.30 ($13.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.90 ($12.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UniCredit from €13.40 ($13.67) to €14.80 ($15.10) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

Further Reading

