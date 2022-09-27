Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 2.6% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 33,188 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,174,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,754,000 after acquiring an additional 543,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 593,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE UL opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $55.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

