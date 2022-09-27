Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,120 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up about 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $14,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 61.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.83. 117,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,480. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $55.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

