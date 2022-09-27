Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,154 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 61.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 181,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,480. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $55.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.