Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Reaches $62,737.56 on Exchanges

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $18.88 million and $1,940.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for $62,737.56 or 3.28061809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unisocks has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Unisocks

Unisocks was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 301 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unisocks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

