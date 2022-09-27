United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $164.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.11 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $142.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

