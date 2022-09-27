Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $156.00 million-$158.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.82 million.

Shares of UPWK opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Upwork has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $61.90.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on UPWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $487,480.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,251 shares in the company, valued at $13,206,097.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $99,207.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,963.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $487,480.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,206,097.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,521 shares of company stock worth $866,904 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 34.7% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

