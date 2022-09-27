Vai (VAI) Market Cap Hits $54.54 Million

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00004994 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a market cap of $54.54 million and approximately $3,011.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011160 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00153255 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.