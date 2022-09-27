Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Garmin accounts for about 1.5% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Garmin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Garmin by 2.4% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Garmin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its position in Garmin by 1.4% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,110. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.10. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $172.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

