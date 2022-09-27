Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,687.5% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period.

BATS:NULG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,955 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89.

