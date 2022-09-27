Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.58.

ATVI traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $74.99. The stock had a trading volume of 34,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,447. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.27. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

