Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,776 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Archetype Wealth Partners raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SJNK traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,460,224. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $27.47.

