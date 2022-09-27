Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,700 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the August 31st total of 292,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,133,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,504,000 after purchasing an additional 408,984 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,659,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,857,000 after purchasing an additional 319,789 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,370,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,008,000 after purchasing an additional 225,652 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,280,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,446,000 after purchasing an additional 25,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,241,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,071,000 after purchasing an additional 884,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.88. The stock had a trading volume of 42,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,869. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.02.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.