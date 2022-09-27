Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Up 154.6% in September

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 154.6% from the August 31st total of 538,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,493,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

VMBS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 155,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,053. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.20. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $53.37.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

