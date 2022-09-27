Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.46. 470,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,581,567. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $80.25 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.02.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

