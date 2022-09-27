Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Up 132.9% in September

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 132.9% from the August 31st total of 704,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,263,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock remained flat at $57.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,949,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,059. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.86. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $61.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 63.2% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

