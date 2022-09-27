Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Up 132.9% in September

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 132.9% from the August 31st total of 704,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,263,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of VGSH stock remained flat at $57.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,949,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,059. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.86. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $61.44.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGSH)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.